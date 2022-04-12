It’s Victory Or Nothing Against Man City –Lemar

France winger Thomas Lemar has revealed that beating Manchester City remain the major priority of Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.

In an interview with AP, he dismissed criticism of coach Diego Simeone’s style of play.

Atletico meet Manchester City tomorrow in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

On Simeone, Lemar told AFP: “I have nothing to say. You just have to look at the statistics since the coach (Simeone) arrived. Perhaps it is not pretty to look at, but it is effective. The most important thing is that Atlético win.

“I already had that worker profile, but I have continued to work hard on my weak points to turn them into strong points.

“Last year I had a talk with the coach and now I play in a more focused position, more in line with my style and that has made it easier for me to integrate into Atlético’s style of play.”

