Kovacic Confident Chelsea Can Overturn 3-1 Deficit Against Real Madrid

Mateo Kovacic says history shows Chelsea can upset Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The Blues are down 3-1 after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

But Kovacic is drawing inspiration from past European comebacks, both from Real and Chelsea.

“There have been many comebacks and I was included in one!” Kovacic told a pre-match press conference.

“In the 2015/16 season, we [Real Madrid] lost the first game 2-0 at Wolfsburg and we came to the Bernabeu and we won 3-0.

“I also saw the other day the game when Chelsea played against Napoli. We lost 3-1 at Napoli and at Stamford Bridge we came back [to win 5-4]. Football is always surprising, and of course we need to be ready more than 100 per cent to be able to complete a comeback.”

