Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships

Lagos has been chosen by the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) as the host of the World Championships regional qualification, African Club Championships, and African Cup.

The three tournaments start from May 19 to 28 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The World Championships regional qualification for West Africa teams will kick-start the tournament on May 19 to 21 while the African Club Championships follow on May 23 to 25. The African Cup which is a singles tournament will climax the event on May 26 to 28.

According to the President of ATTF, Khaled El-Salhy, the choice of Lagos was based on the remarkable organization of previous tournaments coupled with the positive comments from players, coaches, and participating teams.

“Lagos has the best bid to host the African Cup in 2022 together with the African Clubs, as ATTF is always satisfied with the remarkable organisation in Lagos coupled with full capacity of spectators in the venue throughout any…