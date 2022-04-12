Nwakali Targets Premier League Return After Leaving Huesca

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali wants a return to the Premier League after his controversial parting of ways with Huesca.

Nwakali is a free agent after he was sacked by Huesca following his late return from the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The 23-year-old claimed the Spanish Segunda Division club wanted to force him to sign a new contract and also attempted to stop him from going to the AFCON.

Nwakali has already headed to the Spanish labour courts to challenge his dismisssal and will be represented by AFE (Spanish Player’s Union).

The former Arsenal player was on the radar of Watford last summer before the Hornets went for other options.

He has the opportunity to train with them before the end of the season with a view to potentially joining on a permanent deal.

Despite the interest from Spain, returning to England is known to be his preference.

He last played for Huesca in…