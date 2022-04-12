Okpekpe 10km Road Race Registration Forms Out In Lagos, Benin

Athletes intending to participate in the eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race can now get the registration forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State and at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo state.

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the first road race in West Africa to get a World Athletics label rating says the forms can be picked up at the Marathon Office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and the LOC office at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

“Registration for the Okpekpe Race is not limited to online platforms and we are delighted to announce the two places where forms can be picked up physically and returned. Registration for the race commenced last month on our various online platforms and it is opened to all categories of runners,’ says race Director, Zack Amodu.

“The race is not only for professional athletes who want to run for…