Pinnick Reveals Preference For Expatriates Over Local Coaches

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has revealed reasons why he always canvass for a foreign coach to manage the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Pinnick has been criticised by many for his preference for expatriates to tinker the Super Eagles over the local coaches.

The Piinnick led NFF are looking for a new handler for the Super Eagles following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a number of foreign coaches have been shortlisted for the vacant position.

“I don’t disrespect our indigenous coaches. Most especially those that played in the national teams have paid their dues,” he said in an interview with Arise TV.

“There are some things that I see that you ordinarily will not see. There are things that I know in my position that you may not know. The reason I advocate for a foreign coach is because they come in with a different mindset.

“They cannot be swayed by sentiments. All that they are after…