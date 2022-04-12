REAL MADRID VS CHELSEA: Tuchel Champions League Comeback

Seeking to spark a phenomenal turnaround against this season’s Champions League comeback kings, Chelsea visit the Bernabeu for the second leg of their European quarter-final on Tuesday night seeking their own comeback.

The defending champions head to the Spanish capital after being sunk 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, with one illustrious Frenchman doing the damage on the night as either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid lie in wait in the semi-finals.

Just one of 43 sides in the Champions League history has overturned a two-goal deficit suffered in the first leg at home, but a defiant Thomas Tuchel is daring to dream of a great Chelsea comeback at Real Madrid – and has ordered his men to defy history.

The Blues boss saw his side crushed 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final first leg with Karim Benzema blasting a superb hat-trick but he’s adamant the defending champions can pull off a stunning result that will send Chelsea to the semi-finals.

Tuchel said:…