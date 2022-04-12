Sadiq Bags 16th League Goal As Almeria Boost Promotion Hopes With Win

Umar Sadiq was on target for Almeria who defeated Ponferradina 3-0 in the Spanish second division on Monday night as the race for the title and promotion to the Spanish topflight hots up.

The win saw Almeria climb to second place (automatic promotion spot) on 66 points, one point behind leaders Eibar with seven games left in the season.

It was Sadiq’s 16th goal after 29 games played in the Spanish second-tier this campaign.

He is just four goals away from equaling his tally for last season (20 goals, 40 games).

After failing to score in his last two games for Almeria, Sadiq opened scoring in the 16th minute.

Arnau Piugmal doubled their lead on 52 minutes before Inigo Eguaras added the third in the 91st minute.

