South-West Closed Scrabble Tourney Berths In Ibadan

Nigeria’s South-Western region is set witness it’s first major scrabble championship with the coming of a closed event slated for this month in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The South-West Closed championships became a child of necessity as the leadership of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation in the Zone decided to create more competitions for scrabblers as a way of setting them up for national and international tournaments.

Players will compete in the Masters, Intermediate and Open categories for ratings, prestige and honour with plenty cash prizes also on offer.

An excited Emmanuel Egbele, the NSF South-West Coordinator who disclosed the details of the maiden tournament to the media underlined the importance of introducing the South-West Closed championships to players based in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states.

