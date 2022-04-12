We Have Control, All Accounts, Data, Funds Secure

The past few days have been challenging for us as a business. In the early hours of Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 we suffered an unprovoked and unjustified sophisticated criminal cyber-attack on our platform.

Many of our customers and stakeholders have had to deal with the inconvenience of not being able to access their accounts or place bets on the bet9ja.com platform. On behalf of the management and every member of the team, I would like to apologize for this and express that we deeply regret this situation.

We can confirm that the ransomware attack came from the Blackcat Group. You can find information about the cyber criminal organisation online.

As a result of the significant attack on our platform, we have taken steps to reduce and mitigate any risk to our network systems & operations. We have deployed international cyber security and forensic experts to help us analyse and improve our network security and strengthen our…