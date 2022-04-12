‘We’ re Frustrated With The Result –Canada Coach Reacts To Super Falcons Stalemate

Canada head coach Bev Priestman was disappointed with the outcome of her side’s second friendly against Nigeria, but hailed the team’s fighting spirit in the encounter, reports Completesports.com.

The Olympic champions twice rallied back in the 2-2 draw at the Starlight Stadium in Langford B.C.

Nigeria took the lead on five minutes through Ifeoma Onumonu who put the ball in the net with a back heel

from a free kick.

Christine Sinclair equalised for Canada three minutes after the break, chipping the ball home from a distance.

The Super Falcons went in front again in the 53rd minute through Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade.

However, the equaliser would come three minutes from time with Shelina Zadorsky nodding home a cross from Janine Beckie.

“We’re frustrated with the result. But we won an Olympic Games on not losing games and we showed our resilience again to score that goal…