Why I Love Watching Arsenal As A Kid

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has spoken in the past of his support of Arsenal.

The former Chelsea captain has been in talks with Arsenal about a return to London.

Hazard grew up at a time when Arsenal were dominating the Premier League alongside Manchester United. And the Belgium international has previously revealed he “really liked the Arsenal team” as a youngster.

“When I was little, the team I watched the most was the French national team,” Hazard said back in February 2021. “For me, the players I looked up to were Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

“It’s difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea – but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time. They had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord, and [Patrick] Vieira – so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up.”

