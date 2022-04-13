Atletico Madrid Seek To Overturn One-Goal Deficit Against Man City

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to turn a one-goal deficit against Premier League champions, Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight (Wednesday).

Atletico Madrid come into the all-important second leg on the back of a 1-0 defeat against relegation-battlers Mallorca. They surrendered the opportunity to climb up to second in the table as Mallorca completed a double over Los Rojiblancos.

However, returning to home comforts at the Wanda Metropolitano also spells optimism for Atletico, who have won each of their last three in the league there, but not since October 2020 have Simeone’s side won a Champions League match at home – drawing four and losing three since.

The fact that Atleti have never lost a European knockout tie at home to an English club would fill most teams with dread, but Manchester City are no ordinary English club, and it would be a huge shock were Guardiola’s men not to build on their…