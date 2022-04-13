Eight Nigerian Athletes Get IOC Scholarships

The journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics has begun for eight Nigerian athletes as they have been captured in the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme.

The list is headlined by 100 metres hurdler and reigning Commonwealth gold medallist, Oluwatobiloba Amusan who also won the 100m Hurdles title at the Diamond League and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume.

Other star athletes on the IOC Paris 2024 Olympics Scholarship list include Aruna Quadri who has shot himself into reckoning as the first African Table Tennis player to play in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and recently became the first African player to reach the semi-final of the World Table Tennis star contender championship in Qatar.

The list also has Imaobong Uko(Athletics) and Offiong Edem (Table Tennis).

Under the scholarship scheme, athletes will receive monthly payment until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on Friday, July 26 2024, and ends on Sunday, 11 August.

