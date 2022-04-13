Europa League: Bassey Fit To Face Braga- Van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that defender Calvin Bassey is available for the Europa League clash against Sporting Braga on Thursday.

Bassey missed the Gers 4-0 win against St Mirren on Sunday and there were fears the versatile defender could sit out the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash.

Van Bronckhorst has however provided a positive update on the Nigeria international and two of his teammates.

“Lundstram was is training today so hopefully available for tomorrow,” the Dutchman told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Filip [Helander] injury is not good, we won’t have him for the remainder of the season. Both Bassey and Jack are available.”

Rangers will also be without top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing thigh surgery at the beginning of this month.

The Scottish Premiership champions will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg when they welcome the…