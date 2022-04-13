Heineken Brings Netherlands Legend Seedorf, Champions League Trophy To Nigeria

Netherlands legend Clarence Seedorf was in Nigeria on Tuesday as part of a two-day Heineken UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour.

Seedorf is a four-time winner of the Champions League, winning it with Ajax (1995) Real Madrid (1998) and AC Milan (2003, 2007).

He is the only player in the history of the Champions League to win it with three different clubs.

The Heineken Champions League Trophy Tour kicked off with a press conference which was held inside the Lagos Breweries Bar in Iganmu.

Among those present at the press conference include Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries PLC, Shade Morgan who is the Corporate Affairs Director Nigerian Breweries and Grace Omo-Lamai the Human Resource Director Nigerian Breweries PLC.

Also present at the press conference were Seedorf, Super Eagles legends Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Taribo West.

In her opening remarks, Morgan said:”We have an extremely distinguished gathering here it’s so exciting and it’s really…