Leeds United Keen To Sign Super Eagles Star, Dennis

Premier League side, Leeds United have shown interest in signing Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

According to LeedsLive, it claimed that while Ismaila Sarr is the Hornets’ most talented attacker, the Nigerian international is a ‘better fit’ for Jesse Marsch’s methods.

However, It has been a horrendous season for Watford as they’re set to get relegated having secured promotion just last summer.

On the other hand, Leeds have struggled for a reliable striker to lead the line in Patrick Bamford’s absence this season.

Dennis has played that role for Watford and has managed to bag goals on a consistent basis.

This could see Dennis on the move and Elland Road would be an ideal destination for him.

