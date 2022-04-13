Leicester City Keen On Permanent Lookman Deal

Premier League club Leicester City are working to make Ademola Lookman’s loan from RB Leipzig permanent, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman linked up with the Foxes from Leipzig on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The Nigeria international has impressed at the King Power Stadium despite the array of attacking talents at the club.

Read Also: Lookman: Leicester City Had A Strong Game Against Crystal Palace

The former Everton player was on target in Leicester City’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The winger has recorded seven goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City.

He spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championsip club Fulham.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…