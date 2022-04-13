Manchester United, Barcelona Step Up Rudiger Chase

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger’s future is set to be decided with their Champions League elimination.

The Daily Mail says the Germany defender was inspirational in the Blues’ stirring comeback against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, even scoring in the 3-2 loss in Spain.

Ironically, Real Madrid, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are among the overseas clubs with a serious interest in Rudiger.

Manchester United have also expressed an interest, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommending the centre-back as a summer signing.

Barcelona held talks with the player’s representatives last month.

With Chelsea’s European exit now confirmed, overseas clubs are expected to intensify their efforts to persuade Rudiger that he should sign for them when his contract expires this summer.

