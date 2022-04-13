Obuh Tips Roma Academy Winger Prince Kelechi To Lead Flying Eagles To Glory

Vastly-experienced Nigerian coach, John Obuh, believes AS Roma Academy of Italy exciting winger, Prince Kelechi Nnajiofor possesses great quality to lead the current Flying Eagles squad to glory if called up.

Ex-Nigerian Under-17 World Cup coach, Obuh who worked closely with Prince Kelechi with the former having been the technical director of Roma Academy, Abuja believes the young forward can help Ladan Bosso’s under-20 team achieve greatness.

Bosso was on Tuesday retained as the head coach of the Nigerian national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles with the team set to begin preparations for the West African Football Union (WAFU) U-20 competition in Niger Republic.

Obuh has now tipped Prince Kelechi to lead the Flying Eagles to glory in the WAFU U-20 competition from May 7 to May 20, 2022 with the biennial tournament also serving as the qualification for the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Prince Kelechi has exceptional qualities that stand out,” explained Obuh. “He…