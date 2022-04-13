Real Madrid Was Completely Dead Before First Goal Against Chelsea

Luka Modric has admitted Real Madrid felt dead before scoring against Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday night.

Chelsea were going through as they lead 4-3 on aggregate before Modric produced an unbelievable pass to help Real score through Rodrygo.

Karim Benzema eventually scored in extra-time to book Real’s place in the semi-finals.

“Unbelievable to describe this game,” Modric told BT Sport. “We were dead until the goal we scored. Chelsea scored three goals, maybe the first a bit lucky from a deflection.

“I can’t say we played badly. They used their chances well and scored the goals. We didn’t give up. We kept believing, fighting and in the end showed huge character.

“This stadium and the fans were very helpful when we were losing 3-0. They kept supporting us and it gave us a boost to keep believing.

“The manager did great changes. They did well. In this competition experience is playing an important role and I think today…