Super Eagles Thumbs Up Chukwueze After Goal Vs Bayern Munich

Super Eagles have saluted winger Samuel Chukwueze following his goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Villarreal knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League after holding the Bavarians to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Submarine scaled through to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern Munich the lead in the 52nd minute, before Chukwueze came from the bench to score a late equaliser.

The Super Eagles took to Twitter to salute the 22 year old following his heroics.

“Celebrating our own @chukwueze_8 just as we celebrate all our stars for their patriotism and commitment always. Reassuring our supporters across the world that we will soar again. #SoarSuperEagles.

Chukwueze has scored two goals in seven Champions League appearances for Villarreal this season.

