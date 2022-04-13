Trending On Complete Sports 13.04.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Villarreal Celebrate Chukwueze’s ‘Decisive Goal’ Against Bayern Munich

✅https://www.completesports.com/villarreal-celebrate-chukwuezes-decisive-goal-against-bayern-munich/

Real Madrid End Chelsea’s Champions League Dream, Zoom Into Semi-Finals

✅https://www.completesports.com/real-madrid-end-chelsea-champions-league-dream-zoom-into-semi-finals/

Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ecuador-line-up-super-eagles-friendly-ahead-world-cup/

Friendly: Canada Snatched Late Equalizer To Force Super Falcons To 2-2 Draw

✅ https://www.completesports.com/friendly-canada-snatch-late-equalizer-to-force-super-falcons-to-2-2-draw/

Iwobi Scoops Everton Goal Of The Month Prize

✅