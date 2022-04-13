Tuchel Blasts Referee For ‘Smiling And Laughing’ With Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed disappointment by the referee’s post-match interaction with Real Madrid counterpart Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues won 3-2 on the night, but exited the competition 5-4 on aggregate.

“I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with my colleague, Carlo Ancelotti,” Tuchel told reporters.

“I know Carlo is a gentleman and a nice guy, but when I wanted to go and say thank you for the match, I saw him smiling and laughing loudly with the opponents’ coach.

“I think this is the very, very wrong time to do this after a final whistle and 126 minutes where one team gave all their hearts and fought until the last drop.

“You go and see the referee smiling and laughing with the other coach. I think it is very, very bad timing. I told him this, and that’s it.”

