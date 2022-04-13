Villarreal Can End Bayern Munich Champions League Dream

Villarreal coach Unai Emery says he’s optimistic they can oust Bayern Munich from the Champions League.

Villarreal are in Munich defending a 1-0 first-leg lead as they battle for a place in the Champions League semifinals.

Emery underlined the difficulty of the match against the Bavarians.

He said, “We’re aware that it will be tough, but I’m convinced that we can compete and find results against the tough demands of an opposition who are the favourites, despite the first-leg result. They’re one of the favourites to win the Champions League.”

To get a good result and get through the tie, Emery underlined that the team will need to be competitive and capitalise on the chances they have: “We’re preparing for the game. We know that it will be difficult, we want to execute our game well and have chances. This team has grown a lot. We need to adapt to the demands of the opposition, show personality and be ourselves.”

Emery also emphasised the importance of the…