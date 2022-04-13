Villarreal Celebrate Chukwueze’s ‘Decisive Goal’ Against Bayern Munich

Villarreal have celebrated Samuel Chukwueze’s goal in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze scored a late equaliser as the Yellow Submarine held their hosts to a 1-1 draw.

Unai Emery’s men progressed to the semi-final 2-1 on aggregate where they will face either Liverpool or Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich took the lead on 52nd minutes through Robert Lewandowski following an error in the Villarreal’s defence.

Chukwueze, who replaced Arnaut Danjuma in 84th minute finished off a fantastic counter-attack by Dani Parejo, driven by Gio Lo Celso and Gerrard Moreno four minutes later.

The LaLiga club took to the social media to celebrate the decisive strike after the game.

“REMEMBER MY NAME

@chukwueze_8,”the club tweeted.

