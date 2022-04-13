You Made A Mistake Selling Kulusevki, Bentancur To Tottenham –Cassano Tells Allegri

Italy legend Antonio Cassano has sarcastically labelled Juventus manager Max Allegri a ‘genius’ for allowing Dejan Kulusevki and Rodrigo Bentancur to leave the club.

Both players have thrived at Spurs since joining from Juve in January, with the north London club now sitting in fourth-place on the Premier League table.

And Cassano thinks Allegri was wrong to let the duo leave Turin.

“The genius [Allegri] sent Kulusevski and Bentancur away, who are fourth in the table at Tottenham,” he told his Bobo TV Twitch channel.

“They are both doing very well, Dejan is sensational in his play, with assists and goals.

“Conte manages to squeeze his players into making them perform at their best. He always has done, last year at Inter and today at Spurs.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…