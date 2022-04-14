Collins Sor Doubtful For Slavia Prague Vs Feyenoord

Nigeria midfielder Collins Sor is doubtful for Slavia Prague’s UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg clash against Feyenoord, reports Completesports.com.

Sor missed Slavia Prague’s 4-0 win against Pardubice last weekend due to injury raising fear he would not be available for the Thursday’s (today) clash against Feyenoord.

The 21–year–old scored a goal and also registered an assist in the first leg which ended in a 3-3 draw.

He was also nominated for the Player of the Week prize which was won by Olympic Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.



“We firmly hope and believe that we will be able to use them (Sor and Holeš) because they are important players for us, as they showed in the first match,” Slavia Prague manager Jindřich Trpišovský told the club’s official website.

“I think that Tomáš was our best player after a number of excellent individual performances. Yira Sor is a…