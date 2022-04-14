Emenike 2013 AFCON Winner Down With Serious Illness

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has revealed that he is currently battling a serious illness.

Emenike revealed this from his hospital bed in a short video published on his Instagram account.

Though, he did not disclose the nature of the illness.

“God is good, The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Reacting to the social media post, former Nigeria internationals Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha and Sam Sodje took to their Instagram accounts to send get well messages to Emenike.

“Get well my brother. God is with you,” Kanu wrote.

Acording to Okocha:”Get well soon Nwanne.”

And Sodje wrote:”Hey bro get well soon.”

Also, Emenike’s former Eagles teammate Ogenyi Onazi sent a message of support.

“Get well soon Kral.”

Emenike played a key role as the Eagles won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

The 34-year-old netted four goals…