Liverpool Must Work Hard To Overcome Villarreal –Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he must do his homework for the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

The Reds reached the stage on Wednesday night after beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate.

Next they face Villarreal and their manager Unai Emery, who has masterminded victories over Bayern Munich and Juventus on the way to the final four.

“If I could do an analysis of Villarreal right now that would be very strange,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“I saw the results, the game was very impressive. I only picked up pieces but to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich they deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals.

“Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly.”

