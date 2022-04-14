Obinna Nwobodo Joins MLS Cub FC Cincinnati

Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkish Super Lig outfit Göztepe S.K on a three-year deal.

Nwobodo, 25, joined the club as a Designated Player and occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

“We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati,” Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager told the club’s official website.

Read Also:Leeds United Keen To Sign Super Eagles Star, Dennis

“His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate and defensive presence in midfield are both exceptional. Obi is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build. I’d like to thank our ownership group as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this club.”

Head coach Pat Noonan also heaped plaudits on Nwobodo and described him an excellent addditiojn to the team.

“Obinna is an elite…