Super Eagles To Face Mexico May 28

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The friendly encounter between the two nations was confirmed with a statement on the official social media accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to the NFF the game between Nigeria and Mexico will take place in the United States of America.

The friendly fixture comes after the Super Eagles of Nigeria were edged by the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick finally broke his silence about the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the World Cup apologzing to football fans in the country.

The Super Eagles will now help Mexico prepare for their World Cup campaign later this year,

The game scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

