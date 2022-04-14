Ten Hag Is A Replica Of Ferguson –McClaren

Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren has likened Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag is set to be named new United manager next week.

McClaren had Ten Hag as his No2 when in charge of FC Twente.

He told The Athletic: “We were starting pre-season training the day after I was appointed.

“Ten Hag brought out this folder, and there were six weeks worth of pre-season training planned in there. Every minute of every day was laid out, from drinks sessions to warming down, to individual work.

“It was so detailed. I’d not seen anything like it before, and I’ve not seen anything like it since. He would prepare meticulous game plans about the opposition. How we were going to press, how we were going to build up.

“I thought I knew football before, but going there and experiencing that… I knew nothing about football.”

He added: “He could see things in the game that nobody else could see, myself included.

“I have to sit up in the…