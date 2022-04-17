Chelsea Target First FA Cup Win Against Crystal Palace In 51 Years

Chelsea will hope to put the disappointment of losing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League to Real Madrid by overcoming Crystal Palace in the last four of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel side’s only hope of a silverware this season lies in the FA Cup. They are 12 points and 11 points behind Manchester City and Liverpool respectively in the Premier League table.

They lost on penalties to Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup, before painfully exiting the Champions League despite a spirited display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Attention now shift to the FA Cup and standing in their way for a final showdown with Liverpool, is fellow London club Crystal Palace who they have not beaten in the competition in 51 years.

Sunday’s semi-final between Chelsea and Palace will be their seventh meeting in the oldest cup competition in the world.

While Palace has triumphed on three occasions, Chelsea on their part have managed two victories with one game ending in a draw.

