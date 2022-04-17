Rangers Beat Celtic To Seal Scottish Cup Final Ticket

Super Eagles trio Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey were in action, as Rangers came from behind to beat bitter rivals Celtic 2-1 after extra-time and qualify for the Scottish Cup final, Completesports.com reports.

An extra-time own goal by Celtic’s Carl Starfelt completed the comeback for Rangers.

Greg Taylor had opened scoring for Celtic on 64 minutes while Scott Arfield equalized for Rangers with 12 minutes left to play.

Aribo and Bassey were in Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s starting eleven before the former went off on 75 minutes while Balogun came on in the 109th minute.

The last time Rangers played in the Scottish Cup final was in 2016 when they lost 3-2 to Hibernian.

And the last time they won the Cup was in 2009 when they pipped Falkirk 1-0.

They will now meet Heart of Midlothian in the final billed for Hampden Park on Saturday, 21 May.

