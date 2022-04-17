Terry Questions Guardiola’s Decision To Field Weakened City Side

Chelsea legend John Terry has questioned Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s decision to rest some of his first team players in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-finals defeat to Liverpool at Wembley stadium.

The Reds emerged 3-2 winners and booked a first FA Cup final appearance since 2012.

City were without the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan.

The Spanish coach instead gave starting roles to Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jack Grealish, Fernandinho and American goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

And it was a first half to forget for City as Liverpool raced to a 3-0 lead thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane and ninth minute opener from Ibrahima Konate.

The Premier League champions pulled a goal back through Grealish before Bernardo Silva scored in added time but Liverpool held on to advance.

And reacting to the City starting eleven, Terry slammed Guardiola for his decision to…