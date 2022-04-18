AC Milan Defender Names Osimhen His Toughest Opponent

AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu says Victor Osimhen is the toughest striker he has played against, reports Complete sports.com.

Kalulu, 21, faced Osimhen for the first time when AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 in a Serie A clash last month.

Despite the Roosenerri winning the encounter, the Frenchman has kind words for the striker.

“The most difficult attacker to mark? Victor Osimhen,” Kalulu was quoted by Napoli magazine.

“He is a forward who comes at you as if he is a defender. He always has desire.

“I played against some strikers who go deep, but not as well as him because he believes in his speed.

“You must always be concentrated. When we played, it was a good physical duel. He is a really good striker, really, really strong.”

