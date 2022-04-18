Awoniyi Creates New Record At Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Union Berlin in their 2-0 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt, in the German Bundesliga at the weekend.

It was Awoniyi’s third goal in his last five games for Union Berlin who are currently in sixth place (Europa Conference League qualifying spot) in the league table.

He scored in the 17th minute to put Union Berlin 1-0 ahead as they secured a third consecutive win.

Also Read:Chelsea Equal Arsenal’s FA Cup Record After Win Against Palace

And according to football stats outfit, OptaFranz, Awoniyi is the first Union Berlin player to score 13 goals in a Bundesliga season.

He is in sixth place in the Bundesliga top scorers chart for this season.

The 24-year-old joined Union Berlin on a permanent deal this season from Liverpool after a loan move in the previous campaign.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…