Nnadozie Paris FC Teammates Qualify For Women’s Champions League

Super Falcons first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and her Paris FC teammates have qualified for next season’s UEFA women’s Champions League.

Paris FC will feature in the qualifying round to advance into the Champions League group stage.

Their qualification was confirmed after Olympique Lyon defeated Fleury 91 2-1 away in Sunday’s league game.

With Nnadozie in goal, Paris FC had boosted their qualification hopes with a 3-1 home win against Montpellier on Friday.

The results means Paris FC in third place (on 44 points) are now 10 points ahead of Fleury 91 after 19 games with three fixtures left to play.

The team that tops the 12-team league table (currently occupied by Lyon) qualifies automatically for the women’s Champions League while second and third will go through the qualifiers.

Last season Paris FC missed out of Champions League qualification after finishing in fourth place.

Nnadozie has kept in all…