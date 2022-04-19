Bosso Invites Six New Players To Flying Eagles Camp

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has invited six new players ahead of the WAFU B U-20 tournament in Niamey, Niger, reports Completesports.com.

Bosso unveiled a 40-man shortlist for the competition on Monday.

The new call-ups are Ayo Adejubu of Shooting stars, Henry Uzodika (Abia Warriors), Hilary Albert (Plateau United) as well as the Kwara United trio of Shola Raheem, Abdulsalam Abdulsalam and Musa Olororo.

The Flying Eagles opened camp for the competition in Abuja on Monday.

They are in Group B along with the Black Satellites of Ghana and Young Stallions of Burkina Faso.

The competition will kick off in Niamey on May 7.

The two finalists will qualify for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Egypt.

