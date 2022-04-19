BREAKING: 2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Drawn Against Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé And Principe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A and will face Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Details to follow….
Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.
Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘287406252908265’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Source: Complete Sports