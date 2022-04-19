FG Committed To Renovating It Like Abuja –Dare

After successfully restoring life back to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, the Federal Government is set to do the same for the National Stadium Lagos.

Minister of Sports Sunday Dare on Monday says that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to bring back the lost glory of the sports arena.

Dare stressed that the ongoing rehabilitation was part of his Public-Private Partnership model on infrastructures across the country.

The Adopt a Sports facility initiative under the model brought back the National Stadium in Abuja which has been fully revived after 11 years of neglect.

Dare said: “Lagos National Stadium is a place many of our football legends made us proud in the past and it is sad that over 19 years, it has been abandoned.

“We are proud that after the success recorded with the Moshood Abiola National Stadium courtesy of the assistance from Aliyu Dangote Group,…