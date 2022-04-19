Liverpool Outclass Man United To Go Top Of The Log

A dominant display from Liverpool was rewarded with a convincing 4-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture.

The win saw Liverpool go top in the league table on 76 points just two points ahead of Manchester City, who will reclaim top spot if they beat Brighton on Wednesday.

A brace from Mohamed Salah and goals from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz saw Liverpool complete the double over United this season.

The defeat leaves United in fifth place on 54 points just three points from a top four spot.

Liverpool made their positive start count as they took the lead in the fifth minute as Luis Diaz slotted home Mohamed Salah’s pass off a counter.

In the seventh minute both sets of fans showed support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family by giving a minute applause following the death of his baby boy.

Five minutes after Liverpool’s opener United were forced into an early substitution…