Liverpool Prepared For Man United Game

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk admits they were expecting a tougher test against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The Reds defeated their historic rivals 5-0 away from home in the league, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge at United.

Now they take on the Red Devils at Anfield on Tuesday, as they look to win all their remaining league games to try and wrench the title away from Manchester City.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “The games that we played over there were always going to be tough, but to come away with 5-0 quite easy and simple was not what we all expected before the game but that doesn’t mean we didn’t enjoy it as much as we should.

“But that game is out of the way. They made changes after that game so they’re in a different mental state at the moment. They’re trying to get top four, build towards next season a little bit and we’re trying to focus on ourselves and doing everything possible to do it.”

Complete Sports