Mourinho Blasts Referees After Roma Draw Against Napoli

Jose Mourinho lashed out at referees after Roma battled to a 1-1 draw against in Monday night’s Serie A clash.

Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli in front from the penalty spot on 11 minutes.

Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy equalised for the visitors in stoppage time.

The Giallorossi also had penalty appeals waved away for Alex Meret rushing out on Nicolò Zaniolo.

“I celebrated because it seemed impossible during this game to get out of here with a positive result,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“That’s not because my team did not play well, because we did and improved during the game, but I had the sensation it would be difficult, if not impossible, to leave here with a positive result.

“This is why I celebrated the point, but looking back what I saw and heard in the locker room and the reason for my celebration, it seemed impossible.

“My team was fantastic this evening. After Thursday’s match in the Conference League, this game felt like scaling Everest, but with great…