Oshoala Steps Up Recovery From Injury-Induced Layoff

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has stepped up the process of her full recovery from injury at FC Barcelona Femeni [female] home Stadium Camp Nou, Completesports.com reports.

The four- time African Women Footballer of the Year sustained a thigh injury during a training in February and has been on the sidelines ever since.

She missed nine fixtures for the Barcelona Ladies, and was uninvolved in some Super Falcons Afcon qualifiers and the recent double header friendly matches against Canada.

Also Read: Onuachu Good Enough To Play For Liverpool, Atletico Madrid –Riddersholm

Oshoala retweeted a post by FC Barcelona Twitter news handle on Monday which shows her making some runs on the field during a training session.

“@Asissat Oshoala started working with the group as part of her recovery process #FCBFemeni,” the Tweet reads.

Also back in training alongside Oshoala after a period of layoff are Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina.

Oshoala has scored 19 goals in 16 Primera…