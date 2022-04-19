Why Fiorentina Must Stop Cuadrado –Italiano

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has called on his team to deploy a way of stopping Cuadrado from making any meaningful impact if they are to overcome Juventus.

Recall that Fiorentina will battle Juventus on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia title.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Italiano said that the players must not make a mistake of leaving the Columbia international in the 18-yard box.

“If they allow us to take a bike to chase after Cuadrado it could be useful (laughs).

“He is a champion, sometimes even if you double him you find it hard to contain him. We have to work well and try to support our teammates. They are strong and this is the truth.

“If you make a mistake, the great teams punish you. He in all two lost games (in Serie A) was decisive, so you need maximum attention when he gets the ball.”

