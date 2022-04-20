City Agree Premier League Record £500k-A-Week Haaland Deal

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly agreed to terms with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland that will make the Norwegian international the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

According to the Daily Mail, Haaland could earn as much as £500,000-a-week with City, a financial package that has been approved by the club as they look ready to activate Haaland’s release clause at Dortmund.

As per the report, Haaland can leave this summer for just £63m, though paying this is only half the battle for City, with Haaland’s wage and agents fees set to eclipse anything any club has ever paid for a player.

However, it now appears that City have been given to meet Haaland’s demands, with a deal set to eclipse the finances involved in Manchester United’s move for Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Portuguese international is currently the highest-paid player in the Premier League, but,…