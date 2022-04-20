Eagles Are Favourites To Qualify In Group A –Kalou

Former Chelsea star, Salomon Kalou has tipped the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, which will take place in Cote d’Ivoire.

The former Ivory Coast international made this known in an interview with SuperSports on Tuesday.

He said that the Super Eagles won’t find it difficult to qualify from Group A that consist of Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome.

“I think it’s a good group [for the Super Eagles]. I think Nigeria is a team that will always qualify.

“They will be the favourites of the group while the second place is open for the other three teams,” Kalou told SuperSport.

The matches are expected to begin in May.

Winners and runners-up in each group except H qualify for the 24-team finals in the Ivory Coast during June and July 2023.

