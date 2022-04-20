Ex-Nigeria Players Plot To Present Candidate To Vie

Buoyed by the emergence of former player, Samuel Eto, as the president of Camerounian Football Federation, FECAFOOT, ex- Nigeria internationals have begun plans to present a candidate to contest the presidency of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, int the elections billed for September this year, when Amaju Pinnick second tenure will elapse, reports Completesports.com.

Sources from the players’ union revealed that the search for a qualifed and competent former player to contest for the Nigerian football ruling body’s top job has begun, adding that some names have been pencilled down for screening and subsequent presentation to Nigerians

“We have watched all these years as some people who are not better qualified than us ex-footballers took charge of administration of our football and ran it aground. But we have now decided to take over as major stakeholders of the game,” a member of the Nigerian footballers union told Completesports.com.

Also Read – EXCLUSIVE: Reasons…